Fighters on The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Every time Shore is included in this space, I think it will be the last time I include the Welsh standout in this space, and then he continues to be discussed far less often than several other emerging bantamweights and I’m forced to once again remind everyone about what the 27-year-old brings to the table.

Shore is 5-0 in the UFC, 16-0 as a professional, and has never left the cage without a victory in his entire fighting life, having gone 12-0 as an amateur before shifting to the professional ranks. He’s won 28 consecutive fights dating back to August 2012, and even if you want to discard his amateur exploits, Shore is still on a 16-fight winning streak that includes a win over UFC vet Vaughan Lee plus a championship victory and title defense under the Cage Warriors banner before matriculating to the Octagon, and a perfect mark through five starts in the big leagues.

If doing what Shore has done were easy, there would be far more folks walking around with unblemished records through 16 fights, but the fact that there isn’t should further underscore why folks should be paying close attention to the grappler from Abertillery.

His victory over Timur Valiev in London back in March finally carried Shore into the rankings, and now he gets his first assignment against someone with a number next to their name as he takes on fellow ascending talent Ricky Simon on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Simon has won four straight following consecutive losses to Urijah Faber and Rob Font, showing a little more aggression and urgency when it comes to hunting down finishes and looking to do damage in the cage. He too had an excellent career on the regional circuit, and should be able to push Shore in the grappling exchanges, which makes this a grand opportunity for “Tank” to showcase his talents.

He’s worked his way incrementally up the ladder through his first five UFC appearances, and now he finally gets the chance to show he deserves to be mentioned alongside the best the bantamweight division has to offer. The weight class has never been better, and if Shore can make yet another successful trip into the cage and halt Simon’s quality run of success this weekend, he should climb a little closer to cracking the Top 10 and could potentially find himself sharing the cage with an even more established name next time out.

