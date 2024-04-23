Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

Not having an event last weekend provided the right kind of room to try and fully digest everything that happened and allow everyone to really bask in the insanity that was the promotion’s tricentennial event, but now it’s time to get back to business with a card at the UFC APEX on Saturday.

Headlined by Top 10 flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez, this weekend’s fight card offers an opportunity to get a closer look at a couple dangerous ascending talents and catch the debut of an incoming heavyweight that carries a lot of intrigue with him as he makes the walk to the Octagon for the first time.

Spring is here and it’s time to dive into the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Bogdan Guskov