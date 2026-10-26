Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

Each of the three fighters in this week’s edition of Fighters On The Rise lost early in their UFC tenures, which might have made it easy to overlook them for a while. Sometimes, however, this can work in a fighter’s favor. If you’re off the radar, they don’t see you coming, like a predator lurking in the bushes. The winning streaks that followed those losses suggest that was the case for these three athletes, as each continues to make an increasing amount of noise in their respective divisions.

Let’s take a look.

Tom Nolan

Tom Nolan’s UFC career did not begin the way he imagined. He suffered his first pro loss via first round TKO to Nikolas Motta in January 2024. But he internalized that “welcome to the UFC” moment, and he hasn’t lost since.