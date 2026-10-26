Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

An early loss in the UFC can shape how a fighter is seen for an extended period of time. It shapes rankings, influences matchmaking, and can color how much (or how little) audiences and media will pay attention.
Each of the three fighters in this week’s edition of Fighters On The Rise lost early in their UFC tenures, which might have made it easy to overlook them for a while. Sometimes, however, this can work in a fighter’s favor. If you’re off the radar, they don’t see you coming, like a predator lurking in the bushes. The winning streaks that followed those losses suggest that was the case for these three athletes, as each continues to make an increasing amount of noise in their respective divisions.
Let’s take a look.
Tom Nolan
Tom Nolan’s UFC career did not begin the way he imagined. He suffered his first pro loss via first round TKO to Nikolas Motta in January 2024. But he internalized that “welcome to the UFC” moment, and he hasn’t lost since.
Nolan has won five straight, the third-longest active win streak in the lightweight division, behind only Quillan Salkilld and Arman Tsarukyan, who are tied at six.
He’s done it largely on the strength of a potent, high-volume striking game. Nolan lands 4.72 significant strikes per minute, well above the UFC average of 3.5. His strike differential of +0.93 per minute, a number that shows how outworked his opponents tend to be.
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His grappling game is nothing to sneeze at, either. Nolan averages 1.4 submission attempts per 15 minutes, the sixth-highest rate among active lightweights. He finished Charlie Campbell by rear-naked choke in the first round in September 2025. Across his UFC fights, he has also attempted a guillotine, a D’Arce, and two arm-triangle chokes. Opponents have to defend him everywhere.
An arsenal like this will come in handy for the Australian’s first main event on Saturday against former title contender Renato Moicano. Without hyperbole, “Money” is the most accomplished foe Nolan has had to face to date, a foe that currently sits in third place for the most rear naked chokes in UFC history. Moicano also lands 73% of his strikes on his opponents’ head, an area Nolan isn’t always consistent in defending.
Still, if the knock on Nolan while he was putting this win streak together was his level of opposition, he laid that to rest last time out when he bested ranked contender Fares Ziam in Vegas last June. If he can chase that win by defeating the veteran Moicano on Halloween, it will be the start of big things for “Big Train.”
Luana Santos
In 2017, Luana Santos promised her first MMA coach that she would train hard for ten years, and that in 2027, she would become UFC champion. If she leaves Las Vegas with another statement win on Saturday, it would appear she’s right on schedule to keep that promise.
The 26-year-old Brazilian is 6-1 inside the Octagon and 11-2 overall. She has won three straight. Her UFC career began in August 2023, when she stopped Juliana Miller with strikes at 3:41 of the first round. Since then, she has beaten Stephanie Egger by decision, choked out Mariya Agapova in the first round, submitted Tainara Lisboa with an americana, and outpointed Melissa Croden.
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Her most recent win was her most complete. In June 2026, she faced Karol Rosa, a ranked veteran with nearly 30 pro fights. The win over Rosa moved Santos into the bantamweight top 10. The numbers show how one-sided it was. Santos controlled Rosa for 12:21 of the 15-minute fight, landed most of her significant strikes, and gave up nothing on the scorecards.
Much like Nolan, she’ll face her most accomplished, veteran opponent to date when she meets another Santos: former title challenger Yana. But the trajectory is clear. Santos has won three straight, thoroughly beaten a ranked contender, and climbed into the top 10 at 26. Her next fight will likely be against a higher-ranked opponent in a newly wide-open division, and her 2027 deadline is now about 15 months away.
Talita Alencar
Carutapera, Brazil’s Talita Alencar just celebrated her 36th birthday a few days ago, and she’s been fighting like someone who knows she’s on the clock.
Most fighters spend their twenties building toward the UFC. Talita Alencar spent hers winning jiu-jitsu titles. A six-time world champion in IBJJF and Abu Dhabi pro competition, Alencar also boasts a second-degree black belt. She only started MMA training six years ago because she wanted to test herself. And so far, she’s passed that test with flying colors. Alencar is 8-1-1 as a professional and 4-1 in the UFC, with three straight wins.
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Stephanie Luciano is Alencar’s only Achilles heel: she fought her to a draw on 2023’s season of Dana White’s Contender Series, and lost to her when they rematched in her second UFC bout. But she’s beaten Julia Polastri, Ariane Carnelossi, Vanessa Demopoulos and Rayanne do Santos on the way to claiming No. 14 in the strawweight rankings.
Her next challenge is Piera Rodriguez, another Contender Series alum who rides her own three-fight win streak into the showdown. Rodriguez has a longer tenure in the promotion, and the number 9 next to her name.
On paper, it should be a fantastic matchup for grappling fans as Alencar wields her elite BJJ acumen against a strawweight who scores highest in takedown accuracy in the 115-lb ranks, in addition to a staunch takedown defense. Still, if Alencar can get her hand raised for the fourth time in four fights, she’ll find herself in the top ten next week and fully embodying what it means to be a fighter on the rise.