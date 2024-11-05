Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Over the last couple years, these Fight Night forays to the UFC APEX have served as a launching pad for the next wave of ascending talents on the UFC roster, and this weekend’s 100th such event is no different, as the three athletes spotlighted below all have the opportunity to make serious waves in their respective divisions while competing in three of the final four bouts of the evening.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Carlos Prates

The Rookie of the Year race in the UFC this year is quite competitive, and Prates is very much in the thick of things.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’23, the 31-year-old has already posted a trio of stoppage wins heading into his first headlining assignment this weekend opposite Neil Magny to extend his overall winning streak to double digits. Debuting in February with a second-round finish of Trevin Giles, Prates followed that up with a first-round stoppage win over Charles Radtke in June before venturing to Perth in September and knocking out Chinese veteran Li Jingliang in the final minute of the middle frame.