Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Still buzzing after UFC 273? Me too, and how could we not be?

Last Saturday night was electric, with Alexander Volkanovski stamping himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan battling it out for 25 tension-filled minutes, and Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns engaging in the best fight of 2022 thus far.

And that high from Jacksonville has me pumped up to keep pushing forward with excitement, as the action shifts back to the UFC APEX for a dynamic card headlined by welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad and featuring a host of intriguing, emerging talents across a number of divisions.

Here’s a closer look at three fighters with the potential to really stand out from the pack this weekend.

This is the April 16 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Caio Borralho