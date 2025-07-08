Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira

Stationed as the penultimate fight on the prelims between a welterweight bout featuring Charlie Brenneman and Daniel Roberts and a middleweight contest pitting Jorge Rivera against Eric “Red” Schafer, the lightweight tussle was an interesting matchup midway through the fight card, but not one that most people thought would ultimately become the answer to a trivia question about one of the greatest to ever compete in the 155-pound weight class.

Moments like that are why I write this series ahead of every fight card: you literally never know when you’re going to get a chance to see the start of something special; whether that’s a run towards a title or a journey into immortality, but I want to give you every possible chance to pay close attention to the competitors that I think have the opportunity to string together some wins and have an impact in their respective division.

Here’s a look at the three competitors I feel that way about this week.

Tallison Teixeira