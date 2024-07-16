 Skip to main content
Miranda Maverick kicks Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

Highlighting Three Emerging Names To Pay Close Attention To This Weekend Inside The UFC APEX
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X: @SpencerKyte • Jul. 16, 2024

As the action shifts back to Las Vegas for this week before making a transatlantic trek to Manchester for UFC 304 next weekend, Saturday’s fight card offers the opportunity to take a closer look at three ascending talents that could very well be front and center when the dust settles.

Featuring a first-time headliner in the UFC, a returning flyweight looking to rekindle his momentum, and an emerging flyweight aiming to carve out her own lane in an increasingly crowded weight class, each member of this trio touches down in the APEX on a strong run of success and looking to keep the good times rolling this weekend.

These are the Fighters on the Rise for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba.

Virna Jandiroba

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil punches Loopy Godinez of Mexico in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba of Brazil punches Loopy Godinez of Mexico in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jandiroba touched down in the UFC with an unbeaten record and fresh off successfully defending the Invicta FC strawweight title with a second-round submission win over Janaisa Morandin. She dropped a decision to former champ Carla Esparza in her debut, and went 3-3 over her first six appearances, beating those stationed behind her in the rankings, and faltering against opponents ahead of her in the pecking order.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Since then, the 36-year-old has strung together three straight victories to climb into the championship mix in the 115-pound weight class, with this weekend’s clash with compatriot Amanda Lemos serving as an opportunity for “Carcará” to introduce herself to a wider audience.

That’s a strange thing to say about a fighter entering off consecutive convincing decision wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Loopy Godinez — a pair of Top 15 staples and a rising star in the division — but such is life for the ascending Brazilian. Whether it’s because of her earlier setbacks against Esparza, Mackenzie Dern, and Amanda Ribas, or simply fans and media being tethered to the more familiar athletes filling up the Top 10, Jandiroba’s name rarely comes up in discussions about burgeoning contenders in the division, but she’s is undeniably “in the mix.”

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil elbows Marina Rodriguez of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba of Brazil elbows Marina Rodriguez of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt and overall menace in grappling situations, Jandrioba has steadily improved her hands and shown a willingness to engage on the feet, using those moments of chaos and comfort to create openings for takedowns and grappling entanglements. She’s logged at least six minutes of control time in each of her three most recent victories, topping out with double that against Rodriguez, and is happy to work from top position, attacking with punches and elbows and searching for submissions should the opportunity present itself.

Saturday’s contest with Lemos is her first five-round battle inside the Octagon, but her championship experience under the Invicta FC banner should serve her well. While known for her power, Lemos is also rock-steady in the grappling department, so it will be interesting to see what kind of success Jandiroba is able to have if and when she finds her way inside in search of takedowns.

A win over a former title challenger like Lemos will cement Jandiroba’s standing as a title threat herself and elevate her to great recognition and acclaim. She’s standing on the precipice of the most difficult leap to make in combat sports — going from very good to great — and if she’s able to successfully navigate it, the strawweight division will have another contender to consider as the second half of the year kicks off in earnest.

Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Tyson Nam in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Bruno Silva of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Tyson Nam in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It’s rare that an athlete on a three-fight winning streak where they have collected three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses resides outside the rankings and stands primed to return to action without much fanfare, but that is precisely the position Silva is in as he readies to face off with Cody Durden on Saturday evening at the UFC APEX.

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

A longtime training partner of former two-division champ Henry Cejudo, Silva posted consecutive stoppage wins over JP Buys and Victor Rodriguez over a 10-week span in 2021, garnering bonuses for each effort and putting himself on the radar as an ascending name to track in the 125-pound weight class. But nearly two years on the sidelines cooled his momentum, only for the 34-year-old “Bulldog” to return last March, submit Tyson Nam, and register both a third straight victory and third consecutive bonus.

Now, after another year-plus hiatus, he’s slated to make the walk again, facing off with Durden on Saturday’s prelims.

Bruno Silva of Brazil knees Victor Rodriguez in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Bruno Silva of Brazil knees Victor Rodriguez in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Silva has always been an intriguing figure in the flyweight ranks — someone brandishing rare power for the division with an excellent submission arsenal as a dangerous secondary weapon. What has slowed his progression into and then potentially up the rankings have been the periods of inactivity, as each time he’s flashed, he’s then disappeared for an extended period of time, resulting in others hustling past him in the hierarchy.

Following a shaky start to his UFC tenure, Durden has settled into position as a durable stalwart in the lower third of the rankings, having earned four straight victories prior to his loss to Tagir Ulanbekov last time out. Deploying a wrestling-heavy style where cardio is key, the 33-year-old American is the type of competitor that is going to make everyone work for every inch of ground they earn inside the Octagon, Silva very much included this weekend.

Should Silva maintain his recent form and add another win to this resume on Saturday, it could very well propel him into the Top 15, where even greater opportunities would await him, provided he remains active.

Miranda Maverick

Miranda Maverick punches Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick punches Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The shuffling of the deck for last weekend’s main event in Denver resulted in Maverick shifting from facing Tracy Cortez this weekend in Las Vegas to taking on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad Dione Barbosa instead.

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Still just 27 years old, Maverick had fallen a step behind some of her young contemporaries following consecutive setbacks to Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield a couple years back, but she’s subsequently put together four wins in five fights, including consecutive victories over Priscila Cachoeira and Andrea Lee heading into this one. Though she’s not quite on the contender level that Barber and Blanchfield currently occupy, Maverick is very much in the pack of talent working towards that tier, and another dominant performance this weekend should keep her moving in that direction.

Since her days fighting under the Invicta FC banner, Maverick has been regarded as an excellent prospect with plus athleticism and considerable physicality for the division. Where she struggled, at times, was in trusting in her weapons and pulling the trigger, though she’s shown improvements in that regard since linking up with her head coach, Eliot Marshall.

Miranda Maverick submits Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick submits Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Though she’s been on the roster for close to four years and has been projected to be an impact player in the division for the majority of that time, it’s worth remembering that Maverick is just now entering her prime as an athlete, meaning it could be only a matter of time before she makes a push towards the top of the division.

Barbosa represents an interesting opponent for the streaking American at this stage — a 32-year-old in her first year on the roster, coming off a gritty win in her debut and riding a four-fight winning streak. After making quick work of Rainn Guerrero in her DWCS appearance, Barbosa out-lasted Ernesta Kareckaite in her promotional debut at UFC 301, and will surely come into this late-replacement situation looking to maximize her opportunity.

It’s often fights like these that best illustrate whether a fighter in Maverick’s current position is ready to take the next step forward, as there is a “trap game” feel to shifting from facing an established, ascending talent like Cortez to someone making the walk to the Octagon for only the second time. How she navigates this weekend’s assignment will go a long way to showing where Maverick is at in her development and what the future may hold.

Get 35% off UFC Fight Pass, order before June 30

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Tags
UFC Fight Night
Virna Jandiroba
Bruno Silva
Miranda Maverick
A view of Sphere in Las Vegas with Noche UFC logo
Announcements

UFC Names Riyadh Season Title Partner For Epic UFC 306…

Riyadh Season Noche UFC on Sept. 14 Celebrates Mexican Independence Day As First Sports Event To Be Produced At Sphere. Riyadh Season Becomes First Title Partner Of A UFC Event.

More
Photos of the UFC's "Subtle" clothing collection
UFC Store

A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER

UFC's Subtle Collection Captures The Low-Key Aesthetic For Your Summer Fit

More
Drew Dober joins UFC Unfiltered for the 804th Episode of the podcast
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Drew Dober, UFC Fight Night:…

Watch the 804th Episode of UFC Unfiltered with guest Drew Dober.

Watch the Video