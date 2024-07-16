Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt and overall menace in grappling situations, Jandrioba has steadily improved her hands and shown a willingness to engage on the feet, using those moments of chaos and comfort to create openings for takedowns and grappling entanglements. She’s logged at least six minutes of control time in each of her three most recent victories, topping out with double that against Rodriguez, and is happy to work from top position, attacking with punches and elbows and searching for submissions should the opportunity present itself.

Saturday’s contest with Lemos is her first five-round battle inside the Octagon, but her championship experience under the Invicta FC banner should serve her well. While known for her power, Lemos is also rock-steady in the grappling department, so it will be interesting to see what kind of success Jandiroba is able to have if and when she finds her way inside in search of takedowns.

A win over a former title challenger like Lemos will cement Jandiroba’s standing as a title threat herself and elevate her to great recognition and acclaim. She’s standing on the precipice of the most difficult leap to make in combat sports — going from very good to great — and if she’s able to successfully navigate it, the strawweight division will have another contender to consider as the second half of the year kicks off in earnest.

Bruno Silva