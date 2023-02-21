Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann

Tatiana Suarez waits in her corner prior to her women's strawweight bout against Nina Ansaroff during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It has been more than three years since Suarez last competed inside the UFC cage, and she returns to action this weekend against Montana De La Rosa in a new division and standing as a massive question mark in the flyweight division.

Prior to her extended hiatus, the former Ultimate Fighter winner was on the cusp of title contention, having pushed her record to 9-0 overall with a unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes at UFC 238. In her two previous fights, the standout grappler, whose Olympic pursuit was cut short by thyroid cancer, had earned stoppage wins over Alexa Grasso and Carla Esparza, establishing herself as a legitimate threat and potential superstar in the strawweight ranks.

But Suarez has been stuck on the sidelines since that bout with Nunes, and now she returns with plenty to prove once again.

As a life-long competitor, there is no questioning the drive and desire Suarez has to resume her career and to see if she can reach the goals that felt within reach prior to her absence, but a great deal has happened in the 43 months she’s been away and it’ll be interesting to see how she looks after such a prolonged hiatus.

This fight with De La Rosa should be a great barometer for where Suarez stands and what is reasonable to expect from her going forward, providing she remains healthy. The former Ultimate Fighter cast member has been competitive throughout her UFC career, even if her results have been inconsistent, and she’s continued to improve while posting a 5-3-1 record in nine UFC appearances.

It’s difficult to forecast how Suarez will look this weekend, but after several years of wondering if we’d ever see the undefeated Californian back in the Octagon, it’s just great to see the undefeated competitor ready to make the walk again on Saturday night.

