Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

Depending on your age, you either sang the above as (a) the theme song to Welcome Back, Kotter, the ‘70s sitcom starring Gabe Kaplan and featuring a young John Travolta, (b) the first single of Bad Boy recording artist Mase’s album of the same name, or (c) didn’t sing it at all because you’ve never heard of either, in which case, I feel really old.

Regardless of where you fall in that tetra pack of options, welcome to another year of Fighters on the Rise, where ahead of each fight card, we’ll give you a little more information about a trio of talents poised to step into the Octagon that are either already making strides in their respective divisions or have the potential to as soon as the impending weekend.

This space has introduced fans to feature champions, current contenders, and some of this year’s top rising stars and will continue to do the same this year, beginning with the three competitors featured this week.

Here’s to another great year inside the Octagon filled with breakthrough performances and brilliant newcomers, most of whom will hopefully pass through this space.

This is the 2022 debut of Fighters on the Rise.

Welcome back!

Joanderson Brito