Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

From the emergence of Josh Hokit and arrival of Lone’er Kavanagh to Brando Pericic, Yaroslav Amosov and Iwo Baraniewski continuing to rain havoc on their individual weight classes, 2026 has been a banner year for prospects, and we’ve yet to reach the halfway point.

This weekend’s return to the Meta APEX offers another chance to check in on a trio of competitors that have already been making waves but feel poised to have an even bigger impact in the future. A combined 10-0 with four finishes inside the Octagon, these three could be the stars of the show on Saturday, so now is as good a time as any to familiarize yourself with them.

Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+ Navajo Stirling

Stirling has been featured in this space before, beginning with his promotional debut on the final fight card of 2024 just a few months after he punched his ticket to the roster on Dana White’s Contender Series. My assessment then was that “with time and additional seasoning, (Stirling) could become another all-action addition to the roster from the talent-rich Auckland outfit,” speaking, of course, about City Kickboxing.