Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

Michel Pereira

Pereira was a high-profile addition to the UFC roster in 2019, with hardcore fans delighted to see the Brazilian wild man make his way into the Octagon, and through his first three appearances, “Demolidor” delivered performances commensurate to their expectations.

He sprung off the fence for Superman punches and threw caution to the wind, looking for spots to land backflips and cartwheels as often as he did clean shots and clear setups, but after a victory in his debut, those big actions and his overall chaotic approach netted him consecutive losses — one by unanimous decision to Tristan Connelly, who currently competes at featherweight, and the other by disqualification after he kneed Diego Sanchez in the head while he was down.

Pereira started dialing things back a little after that, trading some of his trademark wildness for managing his gas tank, scoring more frequently, and generally fighting in a more conventional manner, and the results have been undeniable. Heading into Saturday’s co-main event opposite Santiago Ponzinibbio, the 28-year-old has won four straight, putting him on the cusp of cracking the Top 15.

There are still inventive offerings and vintage Pereira moments, but he’s also shown that he can actually fight; that he can use his multitude of weapons effectively and be judicious with his energy expenditure, wrestling when he needs to, and prioritizing winning over being wildly entertaining. Since choking out Zelim Imadaev in September 2020, Pereira has rattled off consecutive unanimous decision wins over Khaos Williams, Niko Price, and Andre Fialho to establish himself as an intriguing dark horse in the welterweight division, and a win in Saturday’s bout with the “Argentine Dagger” could potentially move him beyond that designation and into the rankings.

While he went 1-2 in his first year back in action following two-plus years of medical issues and career uncertainty, Ponzinibbio remains one of the more accomplished and established competitors in the 170-pound weight class. He’s 10-4 overall inside the Octagon and had won seven straight before being sidelined, including victories over Gunnar Nelson, Mike Perry, and Neil Magny, and stands as the toughest test Pereira has faced thus far.

Beating a ranked fighter doesn’t always produce a one-for-one replacement in the rankings, but with Ponzinibbio currently stationed at No. 14, it would make sense for Pereira to move into that position — or perhaps a little higher — should he push his winning streak to five this weekend in Las Vegas.

And if he does, don’t be surprised if you see him fighting someone else with a number next to their name in the late summer or early fall.

