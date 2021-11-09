Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Daukaus is a perfect example of why you have to look beyond just the results of a fight in order to garner a more complete perspective on an athlete, as he enters this weekend’s clash with Roman Dolidze with a 1-2 record with one no contest through his first four UFC appearances, yet still feels like someone capable of making a whole lot of noise in the middleweight division in the not too distant future.

Preview Every Fight On The Card

The former CFFC middleweight titleholder has alternated outcomes throughout his UFC run thus far, losing to Brendan Allen on short notice in his debut after giving the Sanford MMA representative a helluva fight before registering a unanimous decision win over Dustin Stoltzfus in his sophomore appearance just under a year ago. This year, he had a fight with Aliaskhab Khizriev fall through before landing in the Octagon opposite Phil Hawes, and then submitted Kevin Holland in less than four minutes before the fight was declared a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads earlier in the bout.

Looking at all that, the main takeaway (at least for me) is that Daukaus has shared the cage with a trio of emerging names in the middleweight division, which is a reflection of where the UFC matchmakers believe he fits. Despite the inconsistent results, there have been positive moments in each of those contests and clear signs of a fighter with legitimate Top 15 upside in the 185-pound weight class.

View Daukaus' Athlete Profile

Saturday’s contest was supposed to be an immediate rematch with Holland, but last year’s breakout star was forced out of the bout with an undisclosed injury and replaced by Dolidze, who enters off a unanimous decision win over Laureano Staropoli in May. Besting the big Georgian isn’t the kind of win that will catapult Daukaus into the Top 15 right away, but it would get him moving in the right direction again and serve as a reminder that despite his not-so-shiny UFC record, he still has heaps of talent and is someone to keep tabs on going forward.

Joel Alvarez