Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

Not all setbacks are created equal, and Bedoya’s debut UFC loss is a prime example of that fact.

An 11-fight winning streak earned the Peruvian welterweight a call to the Octagon and landed him opposite Khaos Williams on the UFC 288 prelims in May. Despite his underdog status and facing off with an established finisher who won his first two UFC starts in a combined 57 seconds, Bedoya more than held his own against Williams, not only showing that he belonged, but arguably winning the fight in the eyes of many scoring at home and one official at cageside who gave the newcomer every single round.

While he landed on the wrong side of the split decision verdict, Bedoya’s stock soared, establishing the 26-year-old as someone to watch going forward. This weekend in Singapore, he makes his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon, facing off with Song Kenan in a preliminary card bout that should be fireworks.

There is a joy to the way Bedoya fights — he genuinely looks like he’s having a great time in there, and it’s endearing to watch. That being said, he also brandishing good technical abilities on the feet, as well as a desire to compete and willingness to wade into the muck that cannot be taught or coached.

Song is another divisional stalwart, though certainly a step or two behind Williams in the pecking order. The 33-year-old Chinese fighter is 4-3 inside the Octagon and enters off back-to-back losses to Max Griffin and Ian Machado Garry after previously winning four of five. He has the kind of power to put your lights out quickly if you’re not careful or opt to trade too willingly, but should serve as a tremendous measuring stick for the promising up and comer.

Bedoya looked good in his debut and opened some eyes. Now he gets the opportunity to build on the positive foundations he laid for himself last time out, and venture to Singapore with designs on collecting his first UFC win.

