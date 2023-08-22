Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

Press Conference
Saturday’s event at Singapore Indoor Stadium marks the sixth time the UFC Octagon has touched down in the island country in maritime Southeast Asia.
Featured below are three athletes that have the opportunity to do the same thing — ascending competitors that have turned in outstanding efforts over their last couple appearances and feel poised to really make a push forward with big efforts this weekend.
They may be more than a year away from title contention, but all three look capable of reaching those heights at some point in the not too distant future, and UFC 292 should be a catalyst for greater exposure and recognition going forward.
These are the Fighters on the Rise for UFC 292.
Rinya Nakamura
Nakamura isn’t your typical UFC sophomore.
The 28-year-old from Japan won the U-23 freestyle wrestling world championships in 2017 and then helped his nation claim bronze at the 2018 World Cup, with his sights set on competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics. But when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Summer Games, Nakamura shifted his focus to mixed martial arts, matriculating to the biggest stage in the sport in less than 18 months.
The bantamweight from Saitama was the breakout star of last season’s Road to UFC competition, as he blasted through Gugun Gusman and Shohei Nose to reach the finals in February, where he knocked out his compatriot Toshiomi Kazama in 33 seconds. That victory elevated Nakamura’s record to 7-0, with six of his wins coming by way of stoppage, and announced his presence as someone to watch in the talent-rich 135-pound weight class.
Besting another debuting fighter is one thing, but this weekend, Nakamura is tasked with taking on Fortis MMA representative Fernie Garcia in a main card pairing.
While Garcia has failed to have success in the Octagon through his first two starts, the 31-year-old is more seasoned, more well-rounded, and more dangerous than anyone Nakamura has faced as of yet, and the main card positioning brings added attention and pressure that wasn’t necessarily present in his promotional debut earlier this year. Thus far, he’s passed every test placed before him with flying colors, but after an outstanding debut and dominant run through last season’s bantamweight competition, now is when the real tests began coming for Nakamura.
Bantamweight arguably features the deepest, most competitive collection of talent on the roster — a blend of emerging prospects, seasoned veterans, and tenured standouts residing at every tier in the division — which means every step up the competitive ladder is a significant one. Nakamura has looked like a legitimate top-end prospect through his first seven appearances, and if he continues marauding through opposition this weekend by dispatching Garcia with ease, “Hybrid” could end up clearing a couple steps at once and landing in the fast lane towards the top of the division.
Erin Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie
/
Maybe this is a case of me being “Captain Obvious,” but just in case you haven’t been paying attention for the last two years, please understand that Blanchfield is a force in the flyweight division.
The 24-year-old New Jersey native is 11-1 for her career, with her lone setback coming at Invicta FC 34 against surging fellow flyweight Tracy Cortez, by split decision, in a fight many believe she won. Since that contest, “Cold Blooded” has lived up to her nom de pugilism by registering eight straight wins, with five finishes, including five straight victories in the UFC, the last three of which have come by way of submission.
Her win over Miranda Maverick at UFC 269 introduced her to the wider audience, and her first-round submission finish of Molly McCann last November at Madison Square Garden thrust her into the spotlight, but it was her second-round finish of former strawweight champ and flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade that made it clear the ascending prospect had graduated to being a full-blown contender.
That fight was initially supposed to be against Taila Santos, but the Brazilian, who had dropped a split decision to champ Valentina Shevchenko the previous June at UFC 275, withdrew when one of her coaches could not obtain a visa. Now, the duo face off here, with the opportunity to fight for championship gold likely hanging in the balance.
What makes Blanchfield such an incredible talent to track at this point and going forward is that while she’s already extremely good, there is still clearly room for her to keep growing.
Her hands improve every time out and her grappling is already amongst the best in the division, so as she continues to garner more experience, more time in the gym and the Octagon with other elite talents, the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt should continue to level up.
Saturday’s clash with Santos is another key test for the quiet, but confident, American — a pairing with someone bigger and theoretically stronger than she is, who was ahead of Shevchenko in their championship fight until an accidental clash of heads shifted the momentum of that contest.
While Blanchfield has always profiled as a potential championship contender and perhaps even a champion, very few expected her to reach this point this quickly, which speaks to her skills, her focus, and her drive. If she continues rolling along this weekend, she should be fighting for the UFC flyweight title in 2024.
Rolando Bedoya
Not all setbacks are created equal, and Bedoya’s debut UFC loss is a prime example of that fact.
An 11-fight winning streak earned the Peruvian welterweight a call to the Octagon and landed him opposite Khaos Williams on the UFC 288 prelims in May. Despite his underdog status and facing off with an established finisher who won his first two UFC starts in a combined 57 seconds, Bedoya more than held his own against Williams, not only showing that he belonged, but arguably winning the fight in the eyes of many scoring at home and one official at cageside who gave the newcomer every single round.
While he landed on the wrong side of the split decision verdict, Bedoya’s stock soared, establishing the 26-year-old as someone to watch going forward. This weekend in Singapore, he makes his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon, facing off with Song Kenan in a preliminary card bout that should be fireworks.
There is a joy to the way Bedoya fights — he genuinely looks like he’s having a great time in there, and it’s endearing to watch. That being said, he also brandishing good technical abilities on the feet, as well as a desire to compete and willingness to wade into the muck that cannot be taught or coached.
Song is another divisional stalwart, though certainly a step or two behind Williams in the pecking order. The 33-year-old Chinese fighter is 4-3 inside the Octagon and enters off back-to-back losses to Max Griffin and Ian Machado Garry after previously winning four of five. He has the kind of power to put your lights out quickly if you’re not careful or opt to trade too willingly, but should serve as a tremendous measuring stick for the promising up and comer.
Bedoya looked good in his debut and opened some eyes. Now he gets the opportunity to build on the positive foundations he laid for himself last time out, and venture to Singapore with designs on collecting his first UFC win.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Prelims start at a special time of 5am ET/2am PT, while the main card kicks off 8am ET/5am PT.
