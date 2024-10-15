Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Through his first three post-TUF appearances inside the Octagon, Hiestand has shown incredible resiliency, drive, and heart in posting a trio of victories over Fernie Garcia, Danaa Batgerel, and Garrett Armfield.

As simplistic as this may sound, the biggest reason that Hiestand is being spotlighted here — and is someone to keep close tabs on in the division — is because he’s winning based on intangibles, not an all-out edge in skill, technique, or athleticism. It’s one thing to walk into the Octagon, be the clearly superior talent, and run through the competition, but there is something entirely different about being forced to navigate tough tests, bad spots, and still find a way that elevates Hiestand’s stock.

Because here’s the thing: the Spokane, Washington product is still just 25 years old and he’s already showing championship-tier traits that can’t be taught.

In each of his first three fights, there have been moments where “Bam Bam” could have looked for or taken the exit that was presented to him, opting to learn from the mistakes he made, deal with the setback, and start rebuilding next time out. Instead, he’s consistently pushed through and rallied, not only dealing with those challenging moments, but finding ways to win each time out.

As he continues to get older, gain experience, and strengthen his abilities, there is the possibility of his levels rising exponentially because he’s already been through difficult moments inside the Octagon and knows he has the fortitude to push through them.

Saturday’s matchup with Jake Hadley is another great test for the Sikjitsu representative, as the Brit looked sharp in a short-notice assignment up here at bantamweight last time out and will be entering filled with even more confidence and swagger than usual, which is saying something. He’s solid everywhere and has the skills to push Hiestand, which, in turn, gives the TUF 29 alum a chance to potentially show that he’s a level above Hadley and the rest of the other ascending young names in the division.

Hiestand always profiled as someone to keep tabs on coming off his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter, but through his first three outings, he’s shown that his upside is even greater than anticipated and he could become the next fighter from the Spokane fight team to climb the ranks and emerge as a contender.

Jean Matsumoto