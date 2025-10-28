Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

A big part of what makes the Croatian heavyweight such a fascinating addition to the big boy ranks is that he’s 35 years old and 32 fights into his professional career. He’s a fully formed, well-rounded, seasoned fighter, and it’s a little easier to get an accurate read on where folks like that could potentially fit in each division because there are fewer questions about their skills and abilities. It’s why everyone rightfully got excited about Kayla Harrison and Reinier de Ridder coming over, as well as the Bellator crew, even though things haven’t necessarily gone as planned for them yet.

Delija flashed quick and powerful hands in his 123-second drubbing of Tybura, closing the distance and putting his paws on the Polish veteran with the kind of urgency that ups the ante each time he steps into the Octagon. It’s the same way that his training partner and friend, heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, approaches things when he’s got people backing up and/or hurt: quick recognition, all-out assault to secure the finish.

This weekend, he makes his sophomore appearance in a crucial clash with Waldo Cortes Acosta, who sits at No. 6 in the rankings and is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Sergei Pavlovich last time out. The Dominican Dana White’s Contender Series grad is 7-2 inside the Octagon, including a knockout win over Ryan Spann and a solid victory on the scorecards against Serghei Spivac, and has continued to improve over the course of his UFC tenure. Sure, he stumbled last time out, but only a select few have bested Pavlovich thus far, and it will likely have provided some valuable insights into what “Salsa Boy” needed to work on to possibly crack the Top 5 in the future.

Just as the fight with Tybura was an instant measuring stick moment for Delija, so too is Saturday’s co-main event assignment against Cortes Acosta. With things at the top of the division paused at the moment, a second consecutive standout effort could put the UFC newcomer on the doorstep of the Top 5 and facing someone living in that house next time out, which is a pretty sweet place to be after just two fights… if he can get there.

