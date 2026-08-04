Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld

The last nine spotlighted athletes have amassed three wins and six losses, well below the year’s hit rate, which stands at a 75.3 winning percentage delivered so far.

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Will the overall hot streak continue or will recent struggles in the APEX rear their head again? Here’s a closer look at the three emerging talents I think you should be paying close attention to on Saturday night and beyond that will determine the answer this weekend.

This is Fighters on the Rise for UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld.

Alexia Thainara

A member of the standout graduating class from Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, all Thainara has done to begin her UFC adventure is earn three consecutive wins and immediately work her way into the strawweight rankings, following up her rookie campaign wins over Molly McMann and Loma Lookboonmee by jumping into a short notice opening opposite Bruna Brasil in March and collecting another dominant win.