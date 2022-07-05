Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

Borralho made an impression on UFC President Dana White last fall when, after failing to secure a contract following his victory over Aaron Jeffery in his first appearance on the Contender Series, he stuck around, asked for a second opportunity up in weight, and cruised through Jesse Murray.

He impressed everyone else last time out in his promotional debut, showcasing exceptional grappling and control in a victory over Gadzi Omargadzhiev.

From the outset, Borralho out-wrestled and out-grappled the Russian, who also joined the UFC roster as part of the DWCS Class of ’21. For nearly 14 minutes, “The Natural” was in complete control, getting the better of Omargadzhiev at every turn before throwing and landing an illegal knee that brought the fight to a close. The blow was deemed accidental and the fight when to the scorecards, with Borralho earning the decision win.

Heat-of-the-moment mistake aside, it was difficult not to come away from that fight at least intrigued by the newcomer’s upside, as the victory pushed his record to 11-1 and his winning streak to 10, with the Sao Paulo native showing excellent control on the canvas. Training with Demian Maia will do that for you, and now, Borralho makes his sophomore appearance in the Octagon against another member of the Class of ’21, Armen Petrosyan.

The former kickboxer earned a split decision win over Gregory Rodrigues in his first start in the Octagon in February after blowing through Kaloyan Kolev last fall at the APEX. It’s an interesting stylistic matchup that feels like it favors Borralho, and if the Brazilian turns in an equally impressive performance on Saturday — minus the illegal knee, of course — the interest in his upside and buzz heading into his next fight is only going to continue to increase.

