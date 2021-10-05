Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

The second of five consecutive events featuring at least one Brazilian in the main event touches down at the UFC APEX this weekend, as flyweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez square off in a pivotal battle in the 115-pound weight class just a few weeks ahead of Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili running it back at UFC 268 in New York City.

After a few “supersized” fight cards with 13 or 14 bouts, Saturday’s offering is a tight 11-fight lineup with a bunch of sneaky good pairings that will answer lingering questions about a number of talented fighters currently angling to set a course for themselves as we head towards 2022.

Included in that cast of characters are three emerging competitors looking to take a big step forward in their respective divisions as they enter the Octagon this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at those athletes.

This is the October 9 edition of Fighters on the Rise.