Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

Godinez has been one of the most active competitors on the UFC in the two years since she first touched down inside the Octagon. She fought four times in her rookie campaign, registering two wins and two losses while showing promise, following it up with a victory over Ariane Carnelossi and a loss to Hill in 2022.

Earlier this year, Godinez wrapped up her second full year on the roster with a victory over veteran Cynthia Calvillo in a competitive, back-and-forth scrap in April. Now, the Mexican-Canadian jumps into a catchweight bout at 120 pounds against fellow hopeful Emily Ducote, looking to collect a second victory and take another step forward in her quest to crack the rankings.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown

There are a number of things that make Godinez an intriguing developing fighter. First, she’s tough as nails and doesn’t mind a scrap, as she showed in her punch-up with Calvillo last time out. Second, she’s a powerful grappler when she opts to use her grappling, having impressed against Jessica Penne in her debut, as well as using it to garner her victory over Carnelossi last year. Third, she’s clearly learning and improving, as her hands have come a long way from her initial forays into the Octagon, and serve as a quality compliment to her powerful wrestling.

Saturday’s matchup with Ducote will be a strong test for Godinez, as the former Invicta FC champion is a more fluid, nimble athlete with a more polished game. She too has shared the Octagon with Penne and Hill, defeating the former while losing to the latter, and has more overall experience than her counterpart this weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see how Godinez opts to approach this contest and how well she can build on her April triumph over Calvillo. If she can secure herself another victory, Godinez will find herself with a 4-1 mark in her last five fights, and pushing for a place in the Top 15.