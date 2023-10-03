Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

In the UFC, the first full month of fall signals the start of the final quarter of the year — a time when big matchups that came together in the summer start to funnel into the Octagon and competitors looking to position themselves for bigger opportunities in the opening months of next year aim to deliver impressive performances that help them stand out.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Saturday night, the October slate of action in the UFC begins with a slate headlined by surging lightweight Grant Dawson stepping in opposite veteran stalwart Bobby “King” Green, and backed by several competitive, compelling matchups up and down the card.

Included in that collection of undercard bouts is a trio of competitors aiming to have the kind of dominant showing that elevates their respective profiles.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Joe Pyfer