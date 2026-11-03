Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

These smaller shows in the final stages of the year always intrigue me, probably more than similar types of events earlier in the calendar. The thing that captures my attention is that we’ve had a look or two at many of the competitors down the fight card, and this serves as a chance to glean further information before the year wraps up. In recent years, these late-stage APEX events have served as showcase moments for the likes of Payton Talbott, Tatsuro Taira, Josh Hokit and a handful of athletes competing this weekend, including one half of the headlining duo, Waldo Cortes Acosta.
This week, a trio of emerging talents make the walk to the Octagon looking to take another step forward in their respective weight classes while elevating their stock at the same time. Here’s a closer look at those athletes in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.
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Elijah Smith
A touch more two years after earning his place on the roster Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Smith returns to Las Vegas looking for his fourth consecutive UFC win.
The 24-year-old, second-generation fighter scored a decision win over Vince Morales in his debut but upped the ante over his last two outings, slamming Toshiomi Kazama into oblivion last summer before out-grappling and submitting SuYoung You earlier this year and extending his overall winning streak to eight. Along the way, Smith has shown all the initial flashes you want to see from a fighter his age and with his level of experience.
This weekend, he steps in with British veteran Davey Grant in what profiles as a major test for the Colorado-native. Grant is the kind of fighter our late editorial director Tom Gerbasi would call a “truth machine” — a veteran with all the skills and mettle to make their opponent work for a win, thereby showing where they really stand in that moment. Grant won three of his last four and has been a fixture in the division for more than a decade.
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What really makes this one intriguing is the timing off the pairing, which feels perfect. A win catapults Smith to the fringes of the top-15 with plenty of options for next year, while a loss isn’t the end of the world given his age. Regardless of how this one shakes out, Smith is someone you should keep track of going forward.
Murtazali Magomedov
Magomedov is the perfect example of a relative newcomer I’m dying to see more from this weekend, and he’s likely to get a little more attention competing on this card than he would if he were attached to the UFC 334 fight card next week in New York City.
The undefeated 27-year-old claimed the top spot in both the newcomers and submissions categories in the Thomas Gerbasi UFC.com Half-Year Awards after securing a first-round submission win over Melsik Baghdasaryan via Scottish twister in June. His setup and execution were perfect as he baited the Armenian striker into rotating in his guard, catching him halfway and torquing out a tap just 77 seconds into their bout. The featherweight is now 11-0 with 11 finishes (five TKOs and six submissions), illustrating his well-roundedness.
Saturday evening, the standout from Kyrgyzstan faces off with Jose Delano, a fellow DWCS Class of ’25 grad who has earned five straight wins and victories in 11 of his last 12. While less dynamic than Magomedov, the Brazilian is solid in all phases and more than capable of handing his unbeaten opponent his first career loss this weekend.
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
This is the follow-up appearance everyone has been waiting to see from Magomedov, but one that comes with elevated expectations after such an outstanding debut. It’ll be interesting to see how he responds to the situation, which will go a long way to determining where he stands heading into 2027.
Nina Milosevic
Although she’s only making her second career UFC start, Milosevic may have the fastest track to a spot in the rankings and potential contention fighting in the relatively shallow women’s bantamweight division. The 30-year-old “Queen Beast” made a statement in her debut this summer in Belgrade, cutting down Hailey Cowan with body shots to score her ninth straight win and sixth finish. The dominance she showed and diversity in her attacks really stood out and makes her someone to pay close attention to in the 135-pound ranks.
Training alongside recent debutant Lucia Szabová and under the guidance of respected coach Renato Subotic, Milosevic may be slightly undersized for the division at 5-foot-5, but her striking gives her a clear lane forward. Saturday’s matchup with divisional holdover Priscila Cachoeira serves as a good second assignment.
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“Zombie Girl” has struggled to find consistent success in the UFC but remains an aggressive, offense-first fighter with established power for the division. Four of her five UFC wins have come by TKO, and if Milosevic opts to just plant her feet and trade with Cachoeira, an upset could occur, which is why I love these cards and these kinds of matchups so much.
As much as Milosevic will be a significant favorite, she needs a couple fights that test her decision-making and provide additional opportunities to dissect her game before venturing into the thick of the division. We’ll see how this one unfolds, but it wouldn’t be surprising to me if we were talking about the streaking striker as a top-10 fighter this time next year.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.