Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

This week, a trio of emerging talents make the walk to the Octagon looking to take another step forward in their respective weight classes while elevating their stock at the same time. Here’s a closer look at those athletes in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

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Elijah Smith

A touch more two years after earning his place on the roster Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Smith returns to Las Vegas looking for his fourth consecutive UFC win.

The 24-year-old, second-generation fighter scored a decision win over Vince Morales in his debut but upped the ante over his last two outings, slamming Toshiomi Kazama into oblivion last summer before out-grappling and submitting SuYoung You earlier this year and extending his overall winning streak to eight. Along the way, Smith has shown all the initial flashes you want to see from a fighter his age and with his level of experience.