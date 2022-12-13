Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

Matthews had a “Remember Me!?” moment earlier this year, stepping into the Octagon for the first time in well over a year against Andre Fialho at UFC 275 and halting the hyper-active Portuguese freshman’s initial run of success in a touch under a round-and-a-half.

Not only was it the best Matthews has looked at any point in his career, but it was one of those efforts that made you really sit up and re-think whatever position you held on “The Celtic Kid.”

While he’s been on the UFC roster for nine years and counting, the Australian welterweight is still only 28 years old, and is only just now hitting that point where many athletes and competitors start really putting everything together and having the best years. Matthews is 7-2 over his last nine appearances, beating Li Jingliang handily early in that run, but tends to be a forgotten man in the 170-pound weight class because he hasn’t fought as regularly as guys like “The Leech” and some of their contemporaries.

But the dominant stoppage win over Fialho opened some eyes and put him back on the radar, and this weekend, Matthews look to add to his impressive comeback campaign with a victory over Matthew Semelsberger.

A former collegiate football player with dynamite in his hands, “Semi” followed up his 15-second knockout win over Martin Sano Jr. at UFC 266 with a grueling decision victory in his first appearance of 2022. He dropped a decision to Alex Morono in his next appearance and will once again look to rebound in a big way this weekend.

Semelsberger is a dangerous dance partner for anyone, and Matthews will need to be mindful of the power coming his way, but another statement effort like the one he turned in over the summer in Singapore would give him an 8-2 mark over his last 10 and 5-1 record through his last six, and just might be enough to land him opposite someone with a number next to their name in his first appearance of 2023.

