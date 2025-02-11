Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Don’t get me wrong: I want you to take note of each and every fighter discussed in this space week after week, but the reality is that all the athletes that appear in this series are at different points in their development, at different stages of their careers than their contemporaries featured in previous or forthcoming instalments of Fighters on the Rise, and where each fighter is at in that journey is one of the myriad factors that impact the significance of the matchup in front of them and what a victory in said contest would do for their careers.

And this is one of those weeks where two of the three athletes below are on the precipice of punching their ticket to the Top 15, while the third is looking to climb into the Top 10 with another big win.

It’s not inconceivable to see each of these three fighters in major fights against even more established opponents later in their year if things go their way this weekend, so keep reading and be sure to be dialed in when this triumvirate of talents makes the walk at the UFC APEX on Saturday.

Youssef Zalal

“The Moroccan Devil” was one of the best stories of 2024 in the UFC.