Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Standing six-foot-four and brandishing undeniable power, Ruziboev dominated Eric McConico in Seattle towards the end of February, out-striking the MMA Lab product in the opening round before quickly dispatching him 33 seconds into the middle stanza. The win not only put the native of Uzbekistan back in the win column, but also elevated his record to 3-0 inside the Octagon when competing at middleweight, with each of those wins coming inside the distance.

Fighting out of Marquez MMA in Philadelphia, “Black” has all the makings of someone that could be a threat to creep into the rankings and ruin some nights in the future. His size, length and power make him a dangerous matchup for anyone, and working in a room that includes fellow middleweights Joe Pyfer and Andre Petroski, as well as welterweight mauler Sean Brady, ensures that he’s getting high-level training and coaching every step of the way.

Vitor Belfort Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

This weekend, he makes his second start of the year opposite Dustin Stoltzfus, a Dana White’s Contender Series grad who has enjoyed a little more success as of late, but overall has struggled to find consistency inside the Octagon. While he enters off a first-round stoppage win over Marc-Andre Barriault and has earned wins in three of his last five, the Pennsylvania-born, German-based middleweight is just 3-5 under the UFC banner since earning his contract with an injury-stoppage win over Pyfer in the summer of 2020.

Ruziboev’s drop to welterweight always felt odd, and while he managed to go the distance against surging contender Joaquin Buckley last spring in St. Louis, this is clearly the right division for him and where he has the best chance to make real headway. If the tall and rangy finisher can collect another impressive victory this weekend, he should garner another step up in competition later in the year and start generating a little more buzz as he works his way forward in the division.

Melquizael Costa