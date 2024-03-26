Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Every so often you come across an experienced hand that finally seems to put things together and go on a little run, which is exactly what is happening for Emmers right now.

The 34-year-old veteran has been in the UFC since early 2020, making six appearances and alternating results each time out. Of his three losses, two are split decisions — the first in his debut opposite Giga Chikadze, and the most recent against Jack Jenkins last June in Jacksonville in a bout where many believe Emmers should have gotten the nod. Prior to that contest, the California-based featherweight out-classed Khusein Askhabov in his promotional debut, and following it, “Pretty Boy” put Dennis Buzukja down in a hurry to kick off UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event Here

Emmers is one of those athletes that people who follow the sport on the regional level have known about and forecasted to be a “big league talent” for some time, as he earned early career wins over Alexander Hernandez and Cory Sandhagen, and fought Thiago Moises for the RFA lightweight title. He went 17-4 overall before finally touching down in the Octagon, and has shown in his last three outings that he’s putting all the pieces together better than he has in the past.

Saturday’s matchup with Nate Landwehr is his biggest opportunity to date in the UFC: a matchup against a popular, respected talent that resides on the fringes of the rankings and is looking to rebound from a loss last time out. It’s the kind of matchup where a win is sure to elevate him further up the divisional ladder, and a finish would raise some eyebrows, as “Nate the Train” is never one that goes away easy.

Loopy Godinez