Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Hadley missed weight for his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series last fall, and sat in the back crestfallen as the UFC President explained that he had a rule about not taking fighters that failed to make weight, regardless of how well they performed.

And then he offered Hadley a contract, because the former Cage Warriors flyweight champion was that damn impressive in his victory over TUF 29 alum Mitch Raposo. Hadley broke down into tears, promised to never miss weight again and be a model citizen in the UFC.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

After an injury forced him off the London card in March, the undefeated Oldbury native finally makes the walk for the first time this weekend, squaring off with Allan Nascimento in what is an ultra-dangerous instant litmus test for the unbeaten 25-year-old.

Hadley fought a quality slate on his way to the UFC, beating former Ultimate Fighter contestant Nkazimulo Zulu, Irish prospect Blaine O’Driscoll, and Luke Shanks before facing and submitting Raposo last October. Now 8-0 with six finishes, the standout grappler looks to make an instant splash in his new surroundings as he squares off with Nascimento this weekend.

The Brazilian dropped a split decision to Raulian Paiva during one of the all-Brazilian DWCS tapings in the summer of 2018 and returned from a three-year absence last summer with a first-round submission win on the Brazilian regional scene. He was then called up to the Octagon and battled Tagir Ulanbekov for 15 minutes, landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict that many felt the judges got wrong.

This is an extremely difficult assignment for Hadley right out of the chute, but that’s what also makes it must-see TV. A win over an experienced, established hand like Nascimento is an instant indicator of where the unbeaten newcomer fits in the competitive flyweight ranks, and puts him on the fast track to facing ranked opposition.

Hadley is an exciting new addition to the roster and do not be surprised when he comes out looking to make a statement on Saturday.

Andrea Lee