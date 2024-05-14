Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

Murphy is one of those rare undefeated fighters whose profile and buzz isn’t quite commensurate with what he’s been able to produce inside the Octagon so far and the position he maintains within the featherweight ranks. Unbeaten in six UFC starts and 14 bouts overall, the 32-year-old from Manchester has rattled off five consecutive victories since debuting with a split draw against Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 242 in September 2019, good enough to earn him a spot in the Top 15 at various times over the last two years.

FREE FIGHT: Lerone Murphy vs Makwan Amirkhani

The fact that he’s slipped back out of the rankings speaks to the challenges Murphy has faced as he’s worked to ascend the divisional ranks and really make a name for himself, as he’s encountered long periods of inactivity at times that slow his momentum. And in a division like featherweight, where fresh talent is constantly making a push for a place in the rankings, even unbeaten competitors can get shuffled to the background from time-to-time.

After missing all of 2022, Murphy posted a pair of victories in 2023, besting newcomer Gabriel Santos in March in London before out-working Joshua Culibao when the promotion returned to the British capital in July. He was slated to compete against Dan Ige earlier this year in what would have been his highest profile assignment to date, but was forced to withdraw.