Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

Rapidly approaching his 30th birthday, “The Prospect” remains an emerging talent on the UFC roster heading into his London return against Andre Fili on Saturday.

The longtime bantamweight returned from an extended absence last July, defeating Charles Rosa in his featherweight debut before making a relatively quick turnaround to register a second straight unanimous decision win in September when he bested Charles Jourdain in Paris.

Wood debuted in the Octagon six years ago, fresh off a Cage Warriors title run and brandishing a ton of upside. Injuries have limited him to just eight fights since then, but he continues to show the kind of skills that make him someone to perpetually keep tabs on. Well-rounded and technical, the Brad Pickett protege has quick hands, sharp low kicks, and heaps of toughness and grit, and while he’s a little undersized for the division from a stature perspective, there have been no signs of it being an issue through his first two appearances in the 145-pound ranks.

Saturday’s fight with Fili is an excellent measuring stick opportunity — a matchup against a fighter making the walk to the Octagon for the 20th time that has been ranked in the past and faced excellent competition the whole way through.

Though Fili is just 10-8 with one no contest in his UFC career, five of those losses came against competitors currently stationed in the Top 15, with his most recent setback coming at the hands of someone that seems poised to get there soon, Joanderson Brito. From a physical standpoint, Fili is the kind of fighter that could, in theory, give Wood troubles at ’45, as he’s several inches taller than the Morden man and sports a five-inch reach advantage, as well.

If Wood is able to pass this test, it will indicate that he’s a legitimate dark horse in the division and put him in line for another step up in competition next time out. He’s looked the part thus far — now it’s about confirming that beyond a shadow of a doubt.

