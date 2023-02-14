Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

One of the reasons I love putting together this series and paying attention to incoming talent is because I find fighters like Askhabov to be absolutely fascinating.

The newcomer touches down in the UFC sporting a 23-0 record and finishes in each of his last five appearances as he readies to take on Jamall Emmers on Saturday. Visa issues prevented him from competing on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, and he withdrew from a proposed date opposite Herbert Burns last summer, which means it has been nearly three years since the 27-year-old from Grozny has actually fought, but he was part of Alexander Volkanovski’s training camp for his clash with Islam Makhachev last week at UFC 284 and should be more than ready to go this weekend.

It’s always difficult to know what to expect from fighters like Askhabov that arrive with unblemished records forged against mostly inexperienced or overmatched competition that still profile as the genuine article, which is why a clash with someone like Emmers is a good starting point.

While he’s been limited to just three appearances inside the Octagon over the last couple years, the 33-year-old “Pretty Boy” fought good competition throughout his time on the regional circuit and has proven he belongs in tough losses to Giga Chikadze and Pat Sabatini, as well as a victory over Vince Cachero. He’s the kind of well-rounded, capable veteran that will serve as an immediate litmus test for Askhabov this weekend, and how things play out should provide a greater understanding of where the UFC rookie stands in the featherweight division.

He’s trained with quality fighters and good teams throughout his career and has the markings of someone that could be an impact addition to the 145-pound weight class, which makes his debut this weekend a must-watch contest for those curious to see if Askhabov is someone that we will be hearing more from in the not too distant future.

Clayton Carpenter