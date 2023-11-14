Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

It’s understandable, honestly, but here’s the thing: a number of breakout performances have happened on those shows already this year.

Erin Blanchfield’s submission win over Jessica Andrade followed UFC 284. Brandon Royval punched his ticket to a title shot with a knockout win in Kansas City the weekend after UFC 287. Ian Machado Garry shone against Daniel Rodriguez seven days after UFC 288, Mayra Bueno Silva submitted Holly Holm the week after UFC 290, Diego Lopes did the same to Gavin Tucker at UFC 291, and Rinya Nakamura showed out in Singapore on the Saturday after UFC 292.

Noche UFC was an absolutely spectacular event with a handful of showcase efforts, and came on the heels of UFC 293 in Sydney.

Following UFC 295 in New York City is difficult, but this weekend’s event at the UFC APEX features a number of outstanding matchups and ascending talents, including the three spotlighted below that you need to be paying close attention to going forward.

Michael Morales