Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

Context regarding results and records matters more than most want to consider, and a lack of it can lead people to skewed narratives about fighters. Take Cuamba for instance, who returns to action Saturday against Benardo Sopaj. The Las Vegas resident lost his first two fights in the UFC, but looking at things a little closer will show you that is debut came on short notice a weightclass up against Bolaji Oki and landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in a highly competitive fight. Not bad for taking it on short notice, right?

His second fight came four months later at featherweight where he landed on the wrong side of the cards opposite Lucas Almeida. That was just a night where Almeida was the better man, but last April, Cuamba collected his first UFC win, stopping Roberto Romero in the second round of a fight where he looked extremely sharp. Cuamba moved down to the bantamweight division a few months later to a unanimous decision win over Road to UFC tournament winner ChangHo Lee to bring his record to 2-2 inside the Octagon.

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As Cuamba heads into this weekend’s main card pairing with Sopaj, it seems like he is still viewed as the fighter who dropped his first two out of the chute, even though both came in different divisions than the one he currently occupies. Another win in his second bantamweight appearance will continue to help change that initial impression and potentially lead to people examining his resume a little closer. Cuamba is an entertaining and technical striker as well as someone that could make a little noise in the next 18-24 months.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti