Fighters On The Rise | UFC Edmonton

The Montreal native has never been in a hurry to chase opportunities, opting instead to pick his spots, hone his craft, and spend a great deal of time coaching, but he’s in the midst of an outstanding run of form right now and is clearly focused on striking while the iron is hot. This weekend’s pairing with Munhoz represents another step up in competition and another chance for the younger Zahabi to shine, while potentially taking yet another step forward in the ultra-competitive bantamweight ranks.

Although he’s fallen out of the Top 15, Munhoz remains one of the most respected and experienced veterans in the weight class — someone that has logged 21 appearances under the UFC banner, the vast majority of which have come against ranked opposition or emerging names looking to use him as a steppingstone to greater opportunities. He’s faced a handful of former champions (four to be exact), plus a bevy of contenders alike, and while it hasn’t always worked out in his favor, to a man they’ll tell you that Munhoz is a tough out that made them work for every inch of ground they gained inside the Octagon.

Zahabi is technical and crafty — smooth with his hands, good in the clinch, and slick on the ground if the situation arises — and he’s looked so much more confident and comfortable in the Octagon during the course of his winning streak than he did at the outset of his UFC run, when it felt like he was fighting to prove he belonged.

He’s clearly more than deserving of a spot on the roster, and if he can push his winning streak to five with a win over Munhoz this weekend, he could be looking at a date with a Top 15 opponent next time out.

