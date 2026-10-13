Fighters on the Rise | UFC Edmonton

As the Octagon returns to oil country, it touches down at Rogers Place with a Fight Night card capped by a pair of Canadians that had success on the undercard last time around in 2024.
Headlined by rising welterweight contender Mike Malott taking on 10th-ranked Joaquin Buckley and supported by Niagara Top Team standout Jasmine Jasudavicius facing Top 5 contender Erin Blanchfield, this week’s event is flush with Canadians looking to show out for the home side. That includes a pair of newcomers who punched their ticket to the roster last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, and the pair is joined here by a member of the Class of ’26 making a quick turnaround to join them in making their debuts this weekend.
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Learn more about the newcomers below in this week’s edition of Fighters on the Rise.
Cristian Perez
Perez claimed his spot on the roster earlier this year with a second-round stoppage win over Logan Paxton that extended his record to 15-2 overall with a dozen finishes. It was his second straight stoppage win since coming up short in his attempt to crack the roster on Season 9 of the Contender Series, where he went toe-to-toe with Manoel Sousa before getting stopped in the back half of the third round.
While not as weighty a loss as Kevin Vallejos’ setback to Jean Silva before punching his ticket to the roster the following season, Perez’ loss to Sousa has been aging well as “Manumito” has already claimed a pair of wins to begin his UFC tenure, extending his record to 15-1 in the process. The 27-year-old Mexican prospect fought solid competition on his way up through Combate and now gets an immediate stern test for his debut on Saturday as he faces off with Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson.
“The Monster” is one of those fighters whose record doesn’t accurately reflect his level of talent and toughness, as he’s bounced between divisions and faced a tough slate the whole way through, amassing a 5-6-1 record inside the Octagon. He’s 1-1 since returning to lightweight, with a strong performance against Matt Frevola in Vancouver last year and a loss to Terrance McKinney earlier this year in Seattle that should have him coming into this return to Canadian soil fired up to spoil Perez’ debut.
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It’s great to see Perez getting this level of test straight out of the gates because it tells you the level of excitement and expectation that UFC brass has for him as he begins his run on the UFC roster. Nelson is a tough out with the grit and tenacity to ruin the newcomer’s night, while a win would definitely set a solid baseline for where “Puas” stands in the 155-pound ranks.
Louis Jourdain
A year after earning his contract, Louis Jourdain finally makes the walk to officially join his brother Charles as the first pair of Canadian brothers to compete in the UFC.
The 29-year-old “Mad Prince” has earned four straight wins and sports a 9-3 record overall heading into his debut assignment opposite Timmy Cuamba. Injuries and lack of opportunities limited him on the regional circuit — as they do most top Canadian prospects — and he’s been out of action since his DWCS win last season over Magno Dias, but Jourdain has dealt with these kinds of delays in the past and shown no signs of rust and this week should be no different.
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As with most siblings, the tendency is to compare one to the other, and there are similarities to their games, but the younger Jourdain is more of a “meat and potatoes” fighter than his older brother, who freestyles and freelances a little more. Charles has said that Louis is the better of the two, and while that could just be sibling kindness, if his assessment is accurate and unbiased, bantamweight will have another French-Canadian talent to deal with starting this weekend.
The pairing with Cuamba is a quality opening matchup for Jourdain — a bout with someone with a little more UFC experience and a comparable skill set who is, in theory, going to line up and meet him where he stands. Both prefer to strike, which means we should get a good measure of where Jourdain’s speed and precision lines up against the quick and dangerous Las Vegas native this weekend.
Of the Canadian prospects that have joined the roster in the last year and change, Jourdain is the 1A of the group, with the 1B designation belonging to…
Cody Chovancek
Fighting out of Niagara Top Team and arriving with an undefeated 9-0 record, Chovancek is another member of the Class of ’25 whose debut has been delayed due to injuries.
The 28-year-old claimed his spot with a knockout win over Raphael Uchegbu 10 seconds into the third round last season at the Meta APEX. Prior to that, he won and successfully defended the Unified MMA bantamweight title, claiming the title with a fifth-round submission win by calf slicer before grinding out a decision win in his one and only title defense.
Training with the group at Niagara Top Team is an excellent development ground for Chovanchek as it means he’s getting quality rounds with some of the best fighters in the country every day, and coaching from a group that has helped Malott and Jasudavicius each work their way into the rankings. The fact that he’s always found a way to win is a massive feather in his cap, and the mix of outcomes he’s earned to this point highlight how well-rounded and multi-faceted he is in the cage.
FULL FIGHTS: Buckley vs Thompson | Malott vs Fugitt
Saturday’s matchup with SuYoung Yoo is a tough initial assignment, but one that carries the possibility of immediately establishing Chovancek as one to watch in the bantamweight ranks. The South Korean rolled through the bantamweight tournament on Season 3 of Road to UFC and won each of his first two UFC assignments as well before getting submitted earlier this year by elite prospect Elijah Smith.
If the self-proclaimed “Best Fisherman in MMA” can successfully navigate this first one, things could get real interesting with the amount of Canadians trying to work their way forward in the 135-pound weight class.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.