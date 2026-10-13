Fighters on the Rise | UFC Edmonton

While not as weighty a loss as Kevin Vallejos’ setback to Jean Silva before punching his ticket to the roster the following season, Perez’ loss to Sousa has been aging well as “Manumito” has already claimed a pair of wins to begin his UFC tenure, extending his record to 15-1 in the process. The 27-year-old Mexican prospect fought solid competition on his way up through Combate and now gets an immediate stern test for his debut on Saturday as he faces off with Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson.

“The Monster” is one of those fighters whose record doesn’t accurately reflect his level of talent and toughness, as he’s bounced between divisions and faced a tough slate the whole way through, amassing a 5-6-1 record inside the Octagon. He’s 1-1 since returning to lightweight, with a strong performance against Matt Frevola in Vancouver last year and a loss to Terrance McKinney earlier this year in Seattle that should have him coming into this return to Canadian soil fired up to spoil Perez’ debut.

Full UFC Edmonton Fight Card Preview

It’s great to see Perez getting this level of test straight out of the gates because it tells you the level of excitement and expectation that UFC brass has for him as he begins his run on the UFC roster. Nelson is a tough out with the grit and tenacity to ruin the newcomer’s night, while a win would definitely set a solid baseline for where “Puas” stands in the 155-pound ranks.

Louis Jourdain

A year after earning his contract, Louis Jourdain finally makes the walk to officially join his brother Charles as the first pair of Canadian brothers to compete in the UFC.