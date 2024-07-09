Fighters on the Rise | UFC Denver

Tony Ferguson’s first appearance after winning Season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter took place in Denver, with “El Cucuy” busting up durable veteran Aaron Riley at UFC 135. The next time the Octagon touched down in Denver, a promising, young Hawaiian named Max Holloway kicked off the UFC 150 main card by stopping Justin Lawrence.

In late January 2018, when the promotion blew back into town for an event on FOX headlined by future titleholders Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena, another future champ, Alexandre Pantoja, picked up a win in his promotional debut, besting fellow TUF alum Eric Shelton in the second fight of the night.

UFC DENVER | Main Event Spotlight: Namajunas vs Cortez

And the last time the UFC ran a show at Ball Arena, local prospect Maycee Barber, who was initially slated to headline this weekend before being forced to withdraw, collected a victory in her first UFC appearance, blowing through Hannah Cifers in seven minutes and a tick.

Will any of this week’s highlighted athletes on the rise climb to the levels of the champions and contenders mentioned above? Only time will tell, but, for now, tune in Saturday to see if these three can keep pushing forward in their respective divisions.

Jean Silva