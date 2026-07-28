Fighters on the Rise | UFC Belgrade

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Błachowicz is one of the most accomplished fighters in the division — a former champion and respected veteran who defeated Stirling’s longtime teammate Israel Adesanya when “The Last Stylebender” tried to earn “Double Champ” status and has the skills and savvy to do the same to Stirling this weekend. The interesting wrinkle, however, is that the Polish veteran hasn’t won since his May 2022 victory over Aleksandar Rakić in a fight that ended as a result of an injury to the Austrian, and this just might be the perfect time for Stirling to try and topple the former titleholder.

This is a considerable step up in competition for Stirling and a short-notice opportunity as well, but one that carries significant upside. He’s outside of the top 10 in both the Meta and media rankings, and while a win may not change things in the former, it should elevate him into the title mix in the latter, if he’s able to secure it on Saturday.

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Nina Milošević

One of the criteria I tend to look for when selecting athletes for this series each week is whether they have the opportunity to stand out in a division that is in need of fresh faces, and there might not be a division that is begging for that more than the women’s bantamweight ranks, which is why Milošević is worth keeping an eye on this weekend. The 29-year-old arrives in the UFC with an 8-1 record, having lost her debut before rattling off eight consecutive wins, and is paired off with American Hailey Cowan. Born in Sweden but proudly representing Serbia throughout her entire life, “Queen Beast” has been bodying the competition on the regional circuit on the way to her debut this weekend, posting five finishes in eight victories, four of those coming in the first round.