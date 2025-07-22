Fighters On The Rise | UFC Abu Dhabi

Though he turned 41 last month, “The King of Kung Fu” remains a dangerous presence on the outskirts of the Top 15, entering this contest off a highlight reel finish of Song Kenan last November in Macau. Salikhov is 8-4 in the UFC and has faced solid competition throughout, never backing down from a challenge and never standing as an easy out for anyone.

This is an opportunity for Leal to take another step towards the rankings and perhaps even a date with someone sporting a number next to their name later this year, depending on how this one plays out. He was a marauder against Morono, and a comparable performance this weekend would solidify his standing as a dark horse in the division to track going forward.

Jose Ochoa

There are times when athletes land on the wrong side of the results in the early stages of their UFC careers but still make a positive impression; Ochoa is one of those competitors.

READ: The 10 Fights To Tune-In For In July

Originally scheduled to compete last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, the 24-year-old from Peru was instead drafted to face off with Season 8 grad Lone’er Kavanagh when the promotion ventured to Macau in November. While he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards against the promising Brit, it was clear that Ochoa had promise, and he instantly became one of those fighters you make sure to check in on when they return to action.

His second start came last month in Atlanta against Georgia native Cody Durden, where he stopped the 13-fight UFC veteran just 11 seconds into the second round, validating that instinct to keep tabs on his progress and immediately stamping him as another young, ascending talent of note in the 125-pound weight class. This weekend, he steps in for Ramazan Temirov opposite Asu Almabayev in a bout that has the potential to carry him into the rankings.