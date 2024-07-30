Fighters On The Rise | UFC Abu Dhabi

Those previous stops have produced a myriad of breakout efforts over the years, including the devastating debuts of Jiri Prochazka, Khamzat Chimaev, and Shavkat Rakhmonov, statement efforts from standouts like Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, and championship masterpieces from Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and Islam Makhachev.

The last time an event at Etihad Arena was headlined by Cory Sandhagen, the elite bantamweight contender knocked out recent title challenger Marlon Moraes with a spinning wheel kick on a night that also featured Joaquin Buckley’s jumping spinning back kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay and a main card that kicked off with victories by Ilia Topuria, Dricus Du Plessis, and Tom Aspinall.

Will something similar transpire this time around?



Time will tell, but the three athletes below certainly have an opportunity to deliver exciting performances and make waves this weekend.

Joel Alvarez