Fighters on the Rise | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

This week, UFC makes its 12th trip to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi since the start of 2021, bringing a star-studded numbered event headlined by a pair of critical championship battles.
During that span, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates has served as the site of innumerable breakout performances, including the debuts of title challengers Umar Nurmagomedov and Manon Fiorot, early wins for Lerone Murphy and Shara Magomedov, and Quillan Salkilld’s first-round knockout of Nasrat Haqparast one year ago. On top of that, three of the four championship fight combatants this weekend have enjoyed previous success in the host city, with Merab Dvalishvili being the only member of the title quartet yet to compete in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
As we count down to Saturday’s outstanding fight card, let’s take a closer look at three talented competitors aiming to use this weekend as a chance to catapult themselves to a greater level of recognition and acclaim in their respective divisions.
These are the Fighters on the Rise for UFC 333.
Ramazan Temirov
A native of Uzbekistan, Temirov makes his second appearance of 2026 and second consecutive start in Abu Dhabi, facing off with Lone’er Kavanagh in a matchup of ranked flyweights jockeying for position in the title chase. The 29-year-old rising star enters with a 3-0 record inside the Octagon and has won a dozen straight overall, with eight of those wins coming inside the distance.
WATCH: UFC 333 Embedded
Temirov offers a different element to consider than most contenders in the 125-pound weight class because of the power he carries in his hands and the swiftness with which he delivers his strikes. It was on full display back in July when he lit up and knocked out former title challenger Steve Erceg, connecting with power shots throughout the frame before getting him rocked and putting him away in the waning moments of the first round.
In a division filled with fast, skilled strikers, the power Temirov has exhibited is akin to bringing a gun to a knife fight — his shots land differently and at the top end of the division; being able to shift momentum and regularly do more damage than his opponents is a big advantage for the emerging Uzbek.
Saturday’s matchup with Kavanagh is a massive one for both Temirov and the division, as the young Brit has enjoyed a breakout campaign so far in 2026 with a win over Brandon Moreno and a Fight of the Night battle with Brandon Royval last time out. He has established himself as a member of the contender class, even if only on the fringes for the time being, and a win for Temirov could catapult him into that grouping as well.
WATCH: Ramazan Temirov Overwhelms Steve Erceg For TKO In Round 1 | UFC Abu Dhabi
If he goes out and pushes his winning streak to a baker’s dozen with style points on Saturday, there will be a ton of people talking about Temirov as the dark horse in the division and fantasy matchmaker another marquee assignment for him to begin his 2027 campaign.
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
If you’ve read this series routinely over the last year, you’ve heard mention of Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev multiple times as the Turkish-based light heavyweight is one of the best prospects on the roster regardless of division.
Just 25 years old, Yakhyaev needed just 30 seconds to earn his contract on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, dispatching Alik Lorenz, who returned this past season to earn a rapid win and contract of his own. Since touching down in the Octagon, “The Hunter” has been exceedingly impressive, winning his debut in 33 seconds before needing just under three minutes to finish Brendson Ribeiro in April. As a capstone to his incredible start, Yakhyaev ventured to Baku, Azerbaijan, in June and stopped Julius Walker in eight seconds.
Three UFC wins in 3:33 with six consecutive first-round stoppage wins and 10 straight victories overall heading into Saturday’s clash with Top 15 mainstay Nikita Krylov.
Your Guide To UFC 333 Fight Week
The 34-year-old Krylov is the perfect opponent for Yakhyaev at this juncture —a classic journeyman with enough experience, savvy, and skill to push the unbeaten prospect and potentially hand him his first loss. He halted Modestas Bukauskas’ momentum in January and owns wins over divisional stalwarts Ryan Spann, Volkan Oezdemir, and Alexander Gustufsson, and should not be counted out of this contest in any way.
What makes Yakhyaev such a fascinating prospect is that, in addition to his immaculate record and string of finishes, he fights with such poise and patience. Nothing is ever forced; he doesn’t throw with demonstrative power, and he never looks like he’s out of his depth; instead, he’s deliberate, finds his shots, and handles his business.
Yakhyaev has inched into the Meta rankings and should claim a spot in the media version with a win, and while some will naturally downplay the value of a win over Krylov, the bigger takeaway here would be that the rising star would have earned four wins in 12 months on the roster and worked his way into the rankings.
The sky is the limit for Yakhyaev, who profiles as a future title threat at the moment, and can take another quality step in that direction on Saturday.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
Asaf Chopurov
Adding an undefeated 24-year-old with a championship history and some quality wins in a respected organization to the roster is always going to get my attention and lead to that fighter being profiled here, as is the case with newcomer Asaf Chopurov.
A training partner of bantamweight champion Petr Yan, Chopurov now gets the opportunity to share the card with his friend as he takes on Colby Thicknesse early in the night.
Sporting an 11-0 record as a professional after a decorated amateur career that saw him go 35-1 and close things out with 13 consecutive victories, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Chopurov’s arrival. He spent his last five fights competing under the UAE Warriors banner, winning the promotion’s bantamweight title before earning successful title defenses over Adriano Ramos and Reece McLaren, both by first-round finish.
Those are strong wins on the way to the biggest stage in the sport, and he’s shown he has a well-rounded skill set, having split his 10 finishes evenly between submissions and knockouts.
MAKING A FIGHTER: Inside Syndicate MMA
Thicknesse is a good first test for the debuting “Honey Badger,” as he’s earned consecutive wins after dropping a competitive fight to Aleksandre Topuria on short notice to begin his UFC tenure. Like Chopurov, the 27-year-old Australian trains alongside one of Saturday’s two defending champions, working alongside Alexander Volkanovski at Freestyle MMA, so it’s assured that he’ll be dialed in and ready to go this weekend.
Bantamweight is one of the deepest, most skilled divisions in the sport, and Chopurov slides right in as another elite young prospect to track going forward. A strong outing and a victory on Saturday could open the door to an expedited push in the 135-pound weight class for the skilled new arrival.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.