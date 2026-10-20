Fighters on the Rise | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

During that span, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates has served as the site of innumerable breakout performances, including the debuts of title challengers Umar Nurmagomedov and Manon Fiorot, early wins for Lerone Murphy and Shara Magomedov, and Quillan Salkilld’s first-round knockout of Nasrat Haqparast one year ago. On top of that, three of the four championship fight combatants this weekend have enjoyed previous success in the host city, with Merab Dvalishvili being the only member of the title quartet yet to compete in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

As we count down to Saturday’s outstanding fight card, let’s take a closer look at three talented competitors aiming to use this weekend as a chance to catapult themselves to a greater level of recognition and acclaim in their respective divisions.

These are the Fighters on the Rise for UFC 333.

Ramazan Temirov