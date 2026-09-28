Fighters on the Rise | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

UFC 332 marks the fourth numbered event held at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and with those past shows serving as prologue for what is to come this weekend, it’s safe to say we’re all in for a great time on Saturday night as those previous cards have produced some iconic moments and breakout performances.
“Headshot, dead” at UFC 278. Justin Gaethje hitting a similar same-side high kick combination to finish Dustin Poirier a year later at UFC 291. Joaquin Buckley knocking out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson before Kayla Harrison punched her ticket to a title shot and Alex Pereira rallied to stop Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.
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What this weekend will deliver remains to be seen, but here’s a closer look at three ascending talents with the opportunity to make serious waves in SLC on Saturday night.
Roberto Soldic
Croatian standout Roberto Soldic becomes the second KSW double champ to debut in the Octagon this year, arriving a month after Salahdine Parnasse cannonballed into the lightweight talent pool with a blistering first-round stoppage win over Dan Hooker in the UFC Paris main event. “Robocop” isn’t getting the main event treatment, but he is being positioned prominently on the main card for his debut opposite Khaos Williams this weekend, a bout that promises to be all-action for as long as it lasts.
For those who are unfamiliar with his work, Soldic built a strong record on the European scene before winning the KSW welterweight title — on short notice, no less — in his promotional debut in 2017. He dropped the belt to Dricus du Plessis in his first title defense, reclaimed the title six months later with a third-round stoppage win in the rematch, and then posted six more wins across two divisions, including defeating promotional talisman Mamed Khalidov for the middleweight strap in what would be his final appearance with the stellar Polish organization.
UFC debut ready 👊— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2026
Roberto Soldic looks to make a splash on #UFC332!
[ OCT 3 | LIVE at 8pmET on @ParamountPlus and @CBS ] pic.twitter.com/fvF52ghAM1
He joined ONE Championship as a free agent midway through 2022 but managed just three appearances as the promotion struggled to produce matchups for its signature talents and titleholders. Now, he touches down in the UFC, eager to kickstart a run towards title contention with a standout performance against Williams.
Soldic is a power hitter with outstanding boxing, earning 18 of his 21 career wins by T/KO, and only one win on the scorecards since the early stages of his career. He’s a physically imposing presence at welterweight — think DDP, but a couple inches shorter — and does well to control the action and his opponents with pressure and the constant threat of missiles being launched at their heads.
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Williams is an excellent introductory test for the 31-year-old newcomer, as he too carries menacing power while having the added benefit of having made 11 previous trips into the Octagon. While he can get a little too picky with his strikes at times, there is no questioning his power and speed, which is why this is a quality measuring-stick matchup for Soldic out of the gates.
Welterweight has never been deeper, and past performance suggests that Soldic has the skills to work his way into the rankings and become an addition threat in the outstanding 170-pound ranks right away.
Will that come to pass? We shall see.
Imanol Rodriguez
Rodriguez impressed as a member of Team Cormier on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, scoring a first-round knockout win in the quarterfinals before dropping a legitimate split decision to eventual winner Joseph Morales in the semis, earning himself an opportunity to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in the process.
Last October, the 26-year-old Mexican prospect clobbered Roque Conceicao to earn a contract, and then in February, he claimed a Performance of the Night bonus for his debut second-round stoppage win over Kevin Borjas in Mexico City, advancing to 7-0 in the process while maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate. He was forced to withdraw from a showdown with veteran Matt Schnell in the summer but returns this weekend in a fascinating pairing with divisional dark horse Alden Coria.
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With some prospects, you can just tell they have the makeup and upside to be potential factors in their respective divisions, and Rodriguez is one of those guys. His boxing is tight, and he clearly packs power, which is a difference-maker at flyweight, and he’s forged a relationship with Cormier and the coaching staff from TUF, resulting in his training at The Academy in Gilroy, California. Between his foundational skills, clear upside, and the experienced voices guiding him on this journey, the opportunity is there for Rodriguez to develop into a real standout in the flyweight division.
Saturday’s matchup with Coria is an outstanding test and great chance to see where he’s at in his development and ascent up the divisional ladder, as the soft-spoken Houston native has amassed a 3-0 record to start his UFC career, including a short-notice stoppage win over currently streaking Brazilian finisher Alessandro Costa last year at Noche UFC.
There is nothing flashy about his game, but Coria is one of those sharp, fundamentally sound fighters who just knows how to win and have a long career with long stretches spent stationed in the rankings, and if Rodriguez can turn him back, it will be a clear indication that “Himan” is ready for another step up in competition.
Jacobe Smith
Smith is one of those guys we just don’t talk about enough, partially because he’s been limited to just three appearances since graduating from Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
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But here’s the thing: in those three appearances, the former Oklahoma State University wrestling standout has earned three finishes to push his record to 12-0, with 10 of those victories coming inside the distance, and we really should be talking about him more.
The 30-year-old former Cowboy ticks all the boxes when it comes to what folks should be looking for in a prospect to back, as he has a tremendous grappling base, sharp hands, and is surrounded by elite coaches and training partners, working with both Kyle Crutchmer and that group, and Cormier and the team at The Academy. Skeptics will point to the level of competition he’s faced thus far in the UFC as reason to press pause and want to see more, and that’s fair, but there is something to be said for handling business in swift, decisive fashion whenever you’re given the opportunity to compete, and that’s precisely what Smith has done each time out.
He was scheduled for a high-profile clash with Kevin Holland in the summer in Oklahoma City, but Holland was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury. There was hope the two would be reconnected as the matchup was intriguing, but that didn’t come to pass, leaving Smith to be paired off this weekend with newcomer Bruce Whitehead, a 29-year-old Texan with an 8-2 record forged exclusively under the Fury FC banner.
Similar to his last outing opposite Josiah Harrell, this is one where Smith should shine and largely won’t gain a ton of momentum or accolades even if he does roll through “The Goose” on Saturday, but he’s someone who merits a step up in competition and profiles as someone who could make a push up the rankings if and when the opportunity presents itself.
Don’t sleep on Smith just because he’s not getting the marquee assignments some of his contemporaries have already received. His day is coming, and you’ll be happy to have your seat on the bandwagon when it does.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.