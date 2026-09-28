Fighters on the Rise | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

“Headshot, dead” at UFC 278. Justin Gaethje hitting a similar same-side high kick combination to finish Dustin Poirier a year later at UFC 291. Joaquin Buckley knocking out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson before Kayla Harrison punched her ticket to a title shot and Alex Pereira rallied to stop Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Purchase Tickets For Saturday's Event In Salt Lake City!

What this weekend will deliver remains to be seen, but here’s a closer look at three ascending talents with the opportunity to make serious waves in SLC on Saturday night.

Roberto Soldic

Croatian standout Roberto Soldic becomes the second KSW double champ to debut in the Octagon this year, arriving a month after Salahdine Parnasse cannonballed into the lightweight talent pool with a blistering first-round stoppage win over Dan Hooker in the UFC Paris main event. “Robocop” isn’t getting the main event treatment, but he is being positioned prominently on the main card for his debut opposite Khaos Williams this weekend, a bout that promises to be all-action for as long as it lasts.

For those who are unfamiliar with his work, Soldic built a strong record on the European scene before winning the KSW welterweight title — on short notice, no less — in his promotional debut in 2017. He dropped the belt to Dricus du Plessis in his first title defense, reclaimed the title six months later with a third-round stoppage win in the rematch, and then posted six more wins across two divisions, including defeating promotional talisman Mamed Khalidov for the middleweight strap in what would be his final appearance with the stellar Polish organization.