Fighters on the Rise | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Last June, when UFC rolled into Prudential Center for UFC 316, Joshua Van was one of the three athletes featured in this series. At the time, he was an unranked 23-year-old prospect coming off consecutive decision wins over Edgar Chairez and Rei Tsuruya, readying to face Bruno “Bulldog” Silva. Less than 12 months later, Van returns as the reigning, defending UFC flyweight champion, set to defend his title for the first time in the co-main event against Tatsuro Taira.

Full UFC 328 Fight Card Preview

Am I suggesting that one of the three competitors highlighted below will be back in Newark next year with gold around their waist? No, but wins this weekend will move each of them another step forward in their quests to challenge for championship gold in the future, and the possibility of one of more of these athletes doing so at some point in their careers feels higher than in most instances.

Here’s a closer look at the three emerging talents you need to be paying close attention to this weekend at UFC 328.