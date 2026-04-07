Fighters on the Rise | UFC 327: Prochazka vs Ulberg

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Hokit is 2-0 in the UFC with a pair of first-round finishes and post-fight bonuses, and 8-0 overall with a 100-percent finishing rate. He has ventured beyond the first round only twice — once in his professional debut and again in his DWCS win over Guilherme Uriel last season — and he’s one of those fighters where it’s nearly impossible to determine where he fits in the division at the moment because he’s yet to face anyone of real note. But here’s the part that has to be front of mind when talking about Hokit and his potential in the heavyweight ranks: for years we’ve wondered how someone with his athletic pedigree and background would do if they made the transition to mixed martial arts early enough where their best days as an athlete were still in front of them, and the boisterous, unbeaten heavyweight is the first real test case for that in quite some time.

Hokit was a two-sport standout at Fresno State University, earning All-American honors in wrestling as a junior and excelling enough on the gridiron to spend a couple years as an NFL practice squad player before making the shift to MMA. He’s quick, nimble, has solid power and genuine wrestling chops, all of which combine to make him a fascinating addition to the division. This weekend’s matchup with Blaydes is a colossal step up in competition but also feels like the right approach because there is really no downside here for Hokit. If he loses, he lost to a tenured contender and can take a step back without having to go all the way back to the starting blocks.

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Some will see his placement here and weigh it against the comments he’s made in his post-fight interviews, both before and during his UFC tenure, wanting to frame this as excusing those behaviors, but that is not the case at all; this is an assessment of Hokit as a prospect and someone that is getting a massive opportunity this weekend, nothing more, and whether you like it or not, he’s a fascinating prospect, and I will continue to evaluate him as such.

Chris Padilla