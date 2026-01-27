Fighters on the Rise | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

As the Octagon returns to the capital of New South Wales and Australia’s most populous city, it’s time to shine a spotlight on a trio of up-and-coming competitors set to make the walk this weekend who have already shown promise and could take another step forward this weekend.

Welcome to Fighters on the Rise for UFC 325.

Quillan Salkilld

Salkilld was at the top of most “Rookie of the Year” lists in 2025 after posting three wins in as many starts and going from debuting to standing on the doorstep of the Top 15 in his first year on the roster. Now, the Perth man enters his sophomore campaign as one of the most popular potential breakout candidates, aiming to build on that tremendous Year 1 success.