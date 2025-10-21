Fighters on the Rise | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

But the discussion coming out of his UFC 316 win over Patchy Mix in June is a perfect representation of why the MMA Lab representative is still in this position heading into his showdown with recent title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov this weekend. Mix’s arrival was met with great fanfare and hype, as the former Bellator champion was viewed as someone that could roll into the UFC and be a contender straight away; all he had to was get through Bautista, and then we could start fantasy matchmaking him against the top names in the division.

Then Bautista went out and handed him a unanimous decision loss, outworking him in all three rounds. He kept him off balance with effective and efficient striking to all levels and from different ranges, never allowing Mix to get anywhere close to comfortable, but instead of talk being about how great Bautista looked and how beating the hyped newcomer elevates him into the title conversation, everything focused on Mix and trying to diagnosis what went wrong.

WATCH: UFC 321 Embedded

One of the many things that makes Bautista such an interesting figure in the 135-pound weight class right now is regardless of whatever is going on around him, he just keeps his head down, puts in the work, and then goes and collects another win. He didn’t let the blowback he received for is grinding, “path of least resistance” approach against Jose Aldo last October change the way he fought against Mix, and he surely won’t make any drastic changes as he heads into another crucial showdown this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov returns for the first time since coming up short in his attempt to wrestle the bantamweight title away from Merab Dvalishvili in January, which resulted in his first professional loss. Healthy again after suffering a broken hand in that contest, the 18-1 Russian will be aiming to immediately and emphatically steady himself in the bantamweight hierarchy, and halting Bautista’s extended run of success would be a very good way to do so.