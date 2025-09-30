Fighters on the Rise | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

The co-main event features a dominant champion in search of his third successful title defense of the year taking on a dynamic, dangerous challenger aiming to shake up the division, while the headlining tilt is a rematch between a pair of rivals with no love lost for one another who did battle seven month earlier and have each been looking forward to this weekend’s second encounter since before the smoke cleared and the dust settled following their first meeting.

While the championship matchups and their combatants are undeniably captivating, Saturday’s fight card also features a host of emerging talents looking to continue marching forward in their respective divisions.

This is one of those instances where there are a plethora of athletes that merit mention in this space, and you should be paying attention to this weekend and going forward. Here are three such competitors primed to potentially make the biggest impact inside the Octagon this weekend and in the not-too-distant future in their divisions.

Here’s a closer look at your Fighters on the Rise for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2.

Youssef Zalal