Fighters on the Rise | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2

He rattled off three wins in eight months to establish himself as a burgeoning prospect in the 125-pound ranks, was in control of the fight with Johnson before getting caught early in the third round, and then posted three more wins in the eight months following that bout. Now he fights for the second time this year and fourth time in 12 months on Saturday, stepping in against Brazilian veteran Bruno Silva in a clash of ranked combatants.

The 35-year-old Silva put together four stoppage wins with four Performance of the Night bonuses between March 2021 and July 2024 to force his way into the rankings and build some solid momentum, only to have his run of success halted by top contender Manel Kape last December in Tampa. A strong grappler with power in his hands, “Bulldog” is the kind of savvy, experienced veteran that should be a quality test for the promising Van this weekend.

Van is such a fascinating fighter to track because every time you see him compete, he’s flashing something that impresses you, and then you remember that he hasn’t even been a pro for five full years yet and he’s only 23 years old. He’s growing by leaps and bounds between each fight, has an excellent foundation and undeniable athleticism, and is bound to keep improving as he gets more reps in the gym and in the Octagon.

As good as he is now and as much fun as he is to watch, Van is someone that has the opportunity to grow and develop into a legitimate championship threat over the next couple of years, and will likely be a cornerstone of the division in the not too distant future.

Quillan Salkilld