Fighters on the Rise | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

The youngest female on the roster — and fourth youngest fighter overall — Lucindo has already accomplished a great deal despite having just turned 23 at the start of the year.

The strawweight standout brandishes a 17-5 record that includes a 4-1 mark inside the Octagon, having rebounded from her debut loss in 2022 with four consecutive victories, which have carried her to No. 7 in the strawweight rankings. Last time out, the streaking Brazilian collected a split decision win over long-time contender and divisional fixture Marina Rodriguez, which in turn set her up for this weekend’s showdown with Amanda Lemos.

Obviously, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about a prospect like Lucindo, who should still carry that label despite the fact that she could potentially take up residence in the Top 5 with a win on Saturday. What’s most impressive about her thus far (to me) is the combination of her ability to fight within herself and her uncanny gameness for someone so young.

Here’s what I mean: with a lot of young fighters, they try to do too much — either in terms of throwing spinning and flying attacks that needlessly burn energy, or are simply looking to do things that aren’t really in their arsenal — but Lucindo largely sticks to her fundamentals and the things she’s good at, which is utilizing her solid striking game and mixing in grappling when the situation calls for it.