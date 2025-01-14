Fighters On The Rise | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarkukyan 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Talbott was featured in my 2025 preview series of the same name, so you had to know he was going to kick off this ensemble this week, but I don’t think anyone would argue it’s not merited.

The 26-year-old Reno native is 3-0 in the UFC with three finishes, and 9-0 overall, with all but one of those victories coming inside the distance. He’s looked more impressive in each of his three trips into the UFC Octagon, and he kicks off his second full year on the roster by taking a significant step up in competition this weekend as he squares off with Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos.

After opening with a third-round submission win over Nick Aguirre that Talbott himself wasn’t overly impressed with, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad opened last year with a second-round stoppage win over Cameron Saaiman, battering the South African prospect throughout the first before putting him away 21 seconds into the middle frame. Three months later, Talbott marched in at UFC 303 and dispatched Yanis Ghemmouri in 19 seconds, earning the fastest win of his career, the fourth quickest finish of the year, and a Performance of the Night bonus, as well.

What has always stood out about Talbott is his rare combination of poise and precision, elements that you don’t always see in a fighter with just nine professional fights under their belt. We’ve yet to see him flustered or hurried inside the Octagon, and even when he wasn’t particularly pleased with his effort against Aguirre, he remained calm and recognized he was breaking him before quickly putting him a way less than a minute into the third round.