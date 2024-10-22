Fighters On The Rise | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Currently riding an eight-fight winning streak, Orolbai gets another step up in competition this weekend in the form of Mateusz Rebecki, a powerful grappler from Poland whose attempts to charge into the Top 15 were thwarted by veteran Diego Ferreira last time out.

Though he’s earned 11 of his 13 career wins inside the distance, Orolbai profiles as more of a grinder at this level, with the ability to capitalize on openings and break opponents down over time. He was relentless in his win over Medic, and though he slowed and had moments where he struggled against Brener, the combination of it being his first cut to lightweight in a few years and doing so in Rio de Janeiro earn him a little slack.

Saturday’s pairing with Rebecki will be an excellent measuring stick moment to see where he truly stands in the division, as the Dana White’s Contender Series grad is a bull in the early stages and has been steadily improving his hands since landing in the UFC. He won the first round against Ferreira on all three scorecards back in May, and is the kind of aggressive, powerful foe that can break an opponent’s spirit in the early stages.

Should Orolbai get through this one, he’ll have worked his way into the “Second 15” in the lightweight division and positioned himself for another stern test next time out. The division is flush with talent but features some older names that could be transitioning out of contention in the next couple years, which could give promising, young talents like Orolbai an opportunity to emerge.

Farid Basharat

Having celebrated the two-year anniversary of his contract-winning appearance on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series last month, Basharat stands as yet another intriguing name to track in the ultra-competitive bantamweight division.