Fighters on the Rise | UFC 307

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Bautista touches down in Utah riding a six-fight winning streak and slated to square off with UFC Hall of Fame inductee Jose Aldo in what is a massive opportunity for the 31-year-old MMA Lab representative.

In a division flush with talent and constantly in the spotlight, Bautista is the soft-spoken standout off in the corner, content to do his work in the shadows, knowing that each win brings him closer to the end goal of challenging for UFC gold. Brandishing an 8-1 record since dropping his short-notice debut to Cory Sandhagen five-plus years ago, Bautista has been taking the “slow and steady” approach to climbing the divisional ladder over the last three years.

Following his loss to Trevin Jones at UFC 259, which becomes more and more of an outlier with each passing appearance, Bautista has deftly dispatched Jay Perrin, Brian Kelleher, Benito Lopez, Guido Cannetti, Da’Mon Blackshear, and Ricky Simon to climb to No. 11 in the rankings, one spot behind the man he faces this weekend. Like so many of the athletes that have come up through the MMA Lab program, Bautista is a fundamentally sound fighter who is good everywhere and favors substance over style, which is part of why his emergence has been so incremental and under the radar.

Get Ready For UFC 307 With Our Fight By Fight Preview!

That has the potential to change this weekend as he squares off with Aldo, who ended a brief retirement with a vintage showing against Jonathan Martinez in May at UFC 301, waltzing into the Octagon for the first time in more than 18 months to upend the “Dragon” and halt his six-fight winning streak.

Though Aldo may not be a contender at the moment, he’s still Jose freakin’ Aldo and a win over a man with his reputation would invariably catapult Bautista up the ranks and into a position where matchups with the upper echelon of the division are inevitable.

Kayla Harrison