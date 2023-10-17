Fighters On The Rise | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

The 2020 class included featured an incredible collection of current contenders, including former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, Khamzat Chimaev, Tom Aspinall, and lightweights Arman Tsarukyan, Rafael Fiziev, and Mateusz Gamrot. A year later brought the arrival of Manon Fiorot, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Michael Chandler, as well as standout performances from Ricky Simon, Amir Albazi, and two each for Lerone Murphy and Amanda Ribas.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Last year at UFC 280, both Muhammad Mokaev and Caio Borralho registered the third wins of his rookie campaign, the former by defeating Malcolm Gordon and the latter by besting Makhmud Muradov, and both Fiorot and Sean O’Malley punched their tickets to title contention with wins over Katlyn Chookagian and Petr Yan, respectively.

This week, before Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski renew acquaintances and battle once again for the UFC lightweight title, three additional emerging standouts will look to catapult themselves forward in their individual weight classes, aiming to add their names to the growing list of contenders to claim victory at Etihad Arena.

Here’s a closer look at those athletes in the UFC 294 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Ikram Aliskerov